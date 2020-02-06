Home Nation

Seven, including three children, die of asphyxiation due to gas leak in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur

As per eye witness account, acid oozing out into the drain from an acid factory led to the formation of the gas which led to the asphyxiation of the victims.

Published: 06th February 2020 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 10:38 PM

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Seven people, including three children, and five of one family, have died due to asphyxiation following the leakage of poisonous gas from an acid manufacturing unit in Sitapur district on Thursday, officials said.

Confirming the incident Sitapur district magistrate Akhilesh Tiwari said the mishap occurred in Jalalpur village under Biswan police station area in the district. Three men, three children and a woman were among those who lost life in the mishap, said the sources. The district administration of Sitapur decided to award Rs 4 lakh financial assistance each to the families of deceased.

As per official sources, prima facie the leakage of gas took place in an adjoining acid factory. As per the eye witness account, acid oozing out into the drain from the factory led to the formation of the gas which led to the asphyxiation of the victims.

Munnawar of Chandanpur village confirmed that five persons of his family perished in the mishap. He said that his brother–in-law Atiq worked as a security guard in the factory.

Munnawar said Atiq used to stay in a place adjacent to the acid factory with his family. He claimed that those who lost their life included Atiq, his wife Saira, his daughter Aiysha, son Afroz and Faisal. Rest of the victims are yet to be identified.

Biswa Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Suresh Kumar said that a probe has been ordered into the incident and the report would make the scenario clear. A team of experts had already reached the site of incident.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed profound grief over the loss of lives. He directed the district authorities to rescue the people living in the affected area. He also directed the officials to take strong action against those responsible for the mishap.
 

