Sharad Pawar, Harivansh among 51 Rajya Sabha members to retire in April 2020

By ANI

NEW DELHI: More than 51 members of Rajya Sabha will retire in April 2020, including Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar and Union Minister of state for social welfare Ramdas Athawale.

While seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra will be vacated, six members from Tamil Nadu will be retired.

Moreover, 5 seats each from West Bengal and Bihar, four each from Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, three each from Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh and two each from Telangana, Jharkhand and Chhatisgarh will be vacated.

One member each will retire from Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur.

This year a total of 69 members of the Upper House will retire and around 51 members have to be re-elected to enter the house again.

The maximum strength of the Rajya Sabha is 245. While 233 are representatives of the states and union territories, 12 are nominated by the President.