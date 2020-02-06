Suspected coronavirus patient admitted to hospital in Punjab

By ANI

AMRITSAR: A suspected patient of coronavirus was admitted in an isolation ward in Amritsar based hospital on Thursday.

Acknowledging this as the first case of Coronavirus in Amritsar, Deputy Commissioner Shiv Dhullar Singh Dhillon, said to ANI, "Health officers have taken preventive measures. Suspects are put in isolation and their samples have been taken".

Amid coronavirus outbreak, health screening of passengers coming from China is being undertaken at major airports in India.

The virus originated in Wuhan in December and has since then spread to various parts around the world. China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate.