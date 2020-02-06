TMC MP gives Zero Hour notice in RS over 'proposed changes in LIC'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen has given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on Thursday over 'concerns on proposed changes in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)'.

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced during her Budget speech in Lok Sabha the government's plan to sell a part of its holding in the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) by way of Initial Public Offer (IPO).

The first phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3.

During Zero Hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.