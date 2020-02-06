Home Nation

Two Chinese nationals with no nCoV symptoms admitted to Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad

Samples of 37 people, which had been tested for the virus so far, were negative, official sources said, adding that test results of 20 others were awaited.

Published: 06th February 2020 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

A medical personnel carrying to tests on coranavirus. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Two Chinese nationals have been admitted to the isolation ward of the state-run Gandhi hospital here as a precautionary measure after they approached it to be tested for the presence of novel coronavirus (nCoV), health officials said on Thursday.

Samples of 37 people, which had been tested for the virus so far, were negative, official sources said, adding that test results of 20 others were awaited.

The 20 people were under observation in two different state-run hospitals in the city.

ALSO READ: China Foreign Ministry confirms '19 foreign nationals in country with novel coronavirus'

No positive case have been reported in the state till date, they said.

The two Chinese nationals, who have been working in Telangana for several years now, returned from their country last month, and they approached health authorities on Thursday for nCoV test though they did not show any symptoms, officials said.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus outbreak: Stuck at China's Kunming airport, 16 medical students from Kerala seek help

They were admitted to the isolation ward at the state-run Gandhi hospital as a precautionary measure, pending the outcome of their nCoV test, they added.

The tests for determination of nCoV are now being conducted at the state-run Gandhi hospital here.

The samples were earlier used to be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
nCoV Coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp