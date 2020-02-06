Uttar Pradesh: Seven, including three children, dead in acid factory gas leak

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

SITAPUR (UP): Seven people, including three children, and five of one family, have died due to asphyxiation following the leakage of poisonous gas from an acid manufacturing unit in Sitapur district on Thursday, said officials.

Confirming the incident, Sitapur district magistrate Akhilesh Tiwari said that the mishap occurred in Jalalpur village under Biswan police station area in the district.

Three men, three children and a woman were among those who lost life in the mishap, said the sources.

Prima facie the leakage of gas took place in an adjoining acid factory. As per the eye witness account, the oozing acid from the factory led to the formation of the gas which led to the asphyxiation of the victims.

Sitapur: 7 labourers lost their lives earlier today allegedly due to gas leakage in a pipeline situated between a carpet factory and an acid factory. Police and District Collector have rushed to the site of the incident. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/l9oBCRygfT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 6, 2020

Munnawar of Chandanpur village confirmed that five persons of his family perished in the mishap, further adding that his brother-in-law Atiq worked as a security guard in the factory.

Munnawar said Atiq used to stay in a dwelling adjacent to the acid factory with his family. He claimed that those who lost their life included Atique, his wife Saira, his daughter Aiysha, son Afroz and Faisal. Rest of the victims are yet to be identified.

Biswa Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Suresh Kumar said that a probe was ordered into the incident and the report would make the scenario clear. A team of experts had already reached the site of incident.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed profound grief over the loss of lives. He directed the district authorities to rescue the people living in the affected area, further directing the officials to take strong action against those responsible for the mishap.