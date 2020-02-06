Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh to play big role in India's goal to become USD 5 trillion economy: Rajnath Singh

He said that some economists are asking how the country will achieve this target when there is an slowdown in the world.

Published: 06th February 2020 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds a Light Machine Gun at DRDO Pavilion during the inauguration of Defence Expo 2020 in Lucknow on Wednesday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds a Light Machine Gun at DRDO Pavilion during the inauguration of Defence Expo 2020 in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh will play an important role in turning India into a five trillion dollar economy and also be counted among the three largest in the world by 2030.

Singh was addressing a seminar on UP's defence manufacturing corridor at DefExpo 2020 here. "By 2030, India will be among the top three economies of the world. UP will have important role in it. The PM has fixed a target of making India a five trillion dollar economy by 2024," he said.

He said that some economists are asking how the country will achieve this target when there is an slowdown in the world. "But despite the slowdown, India is the "fastest growing" economy. If there is a decline in one quarter, it is not the matter of concern," he said.

ALSO READ| Rajnath holds talks with Qatar deputy PM, South Korean counterpart on bilateral defence cooperation

He said that the World Bank has also predicted a revival. "That means there is no doubt that India will achieve the target of becoming a five trillion dollar economy," he said. Singh said that Uttar Pradesh will pay a major role in achieving the target and praised the steps taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He said there is a single-window system for investors and connectivity through air, rail and road is very good in the state. "We will not let you face any problem," he said, asking investors to choose UP.

Chief Minister Adityanath made the same pitch to them. Adityanath said the state has already prepared its defence manufacturing policy and has a large land bank. "Organising the investors' summit in 2018 was like a big dream. We have received investment of Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the past two years," the CM said.

Defence manufacturing firms from across the world are participating in the five-day DefExpo, inaugurated here by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh 5 Trillion Economy DefExpo 2020 Defence Expo Uttar Pradesh defence corridor
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp