World Heritage Site status for Pink City

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Jaipur was conferred the status of a UNESCO World Heritage Site at a gala function on Wednesday evening. Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishwendra Singh and Urban Development & Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal received the certificate for Jaipur from UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

In turn, the ministers soon dedicated the award to the people of the Pink City in the grand function held at the historic Alber Hall museum. The event became a cultural extravaganza with over 130 performances that gave glimpses of Rajasthan’s rich folk culture.

A team of dignitaries from the UNESCO led by Azoulay, had specially arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday and conducted a tour of the monuments of Jaipur which attract lakhs of tourists from all over the world every year.

UNESCO had declared Jaipur’s Walled City, famous for its grid plan-based architecture and buildings constructed with a pink facade, as a World Heritage Site in July last year.