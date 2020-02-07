AIIMS to survey cancer spread in Rishikesh, Haridwar

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In an initiative to battle cancer in Uttarakhand, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, will be establishing a ‘cancer registry’ on patients living in Gangetic cities such as Rishikesh and Haridwar. Pankaj Garg, senior cancer surgeon at AIIMS Rishikesh said, “The data will be collected from these two cities in three years time through a door-to-door survey, which will be processed by the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR), Bengaluru.

The cancer registry will be a part of a project of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to determine different types of cancer among populations residing in the Gangetic plains in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. Ravi Kant, director, said, “The data will help to map and evolve ways to control the disease.”The move comes in the wake of plans to clean the holy river and free it of pollutants, including carcinogenic ones.

On October 4, 2018, the Uttarakhand high court had taken suo-motu cognizance of pollution in the river and in a series of directions stipulated a time frame within which the state and agencies for involved in its cleaning were to complete the projects to keep the river clean.“We request all the executing agencies, including the National Mission for Clean Ganga, Union of India and other agencies to complete the work on or before March 1, 2020,” the division bench of then acting Chief Justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari, had said.

“Hundreds of drains discharge pollutants directly into the river Ganga and its tributaries without treatment thereby polluting the river. These drains are required to be blocked,” the judges had observed.

A recent report by the World Health Organization (WHO) on World Cancer Day, had stated that one in 10 Indians will develop cancer during their lifetime and one in 15 will die of the disease

India’s cancer burden

Cancer patterns in India are dominated by tobacco-related head and neck cancers, particularly oral cancer, in men and cervical cancer in women — both associated with lower socioeconomic status, a WHO report had said