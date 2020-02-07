Home Nation

AIIMS to survey cancer spread in Rishikesh, Haridwar

The cancer registry will be a part of a project of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to determine different types of cancer among populations residing in the Gangetic plains in Uttar Pradesh,

Published: 07th February 2020 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

cancer

For representational purposes

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In an initiative to battle cancer in Uttarakhand, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, will be establishing a ‘cancer registry’ on patients living in Gangetic cities such as Rishikesh and Haridwar. Pankaj Garg, senior cancer surgeon at AIIMS Rishikesh said, “The data will be collected from these two cities in three years time through a door-to-door survey, which will be processed by the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR), Bengaluru. 

The cancer registry will be a part of a project of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to determine different types of cancer among populations residing in the Gangetic plains in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. Ravi Kant, director, said, “The data will help to map and evolve ways to control the disease.”The move comes in the wake of plans to clean the holy river and free it of pollutants, including carcinogenic ones.

On October 4, 2018, the Uttarakhand high court had taken suo-motu cognizance of pollution in the river and in a series of directions stipulated a time frame within which the state and agencies for involved in its cleaning were to complete the projects to keep the river clean.“We request all the executing agencies, including the National Mission for Clean Ganga, Union of India and other agencies to complete the work on or before March 1, 2020,” the division bench of then acting Chief Justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari, had said.

“Hundreds of drains discharge pollutants directly into the river Ganga and its tributaries without treatment thereby polluting the river. These drains are required to be blocked,” the judges had observed.
A recent report by the World Health Organization (WHO) on World Cancer Day, had stated that one in 10 Indians will develop cancer during their lifetime and one in 15 will die of the disease

India’s cancer burden

Cancer patterns in India are dominated by tobacco-related head and neck cancers, particularly oral cancer, in men and cervical cancer in women — both associated with lower socioeconomic status, a WHO report had said

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp