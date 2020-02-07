Army porter accidentally steps on landmine near LoC, injured

By PTI

JAMMU: A 45-year-old villager, who was working as a porter with the army, was injured on Thursday after he accidentally stepped on a landmine near the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said.

The incident took place when Mangat Ram, a resident of Dadoka village, was near a forward post in the Nowshera sector's Jhanger area, a police official said.

He said the porter was immediately taken to a hospital.

As part of its counter-infiltration strategy, the army has laid landmines on possible routes that terrorists could use to enter India.

Sometimes the explosive devices get dislocated due to rains, causing such incidents.