Army porter accidentally steps on landmine near LoC, injured
Published: 07th February 2020 12:42 AM | Last Updated: 07th February 2020 12:42 AM | A+A A-
JAMMU: A 45-year-old villager, who was working as a porter with the army, was injured on Thursday after he accidentally stepped on a landmine near the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said.
The incident took place when Mangat Ram, a resident of Dadoka village, was near a forward post in the Nowshera sector's Jhanger area, a police official said.
He said the porter was immediately taken to a hospital.
As part of its counter-infiltration strategy, the army has laid landmines on possible routes that terrorists could use to enter India.
Sometimes the explosive devices get dislocated due to rains, causing such incidents.