Businessman Sudhakar Shetty appears before ED in Iqbal Mirchi case

By ANI

MUMBAI: Sudhakar Shetty, chairman of the Sahana group of companies, on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai to join the investigation in the alleged money-laundering probe against gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

Shetty appeared before the ED after he was summoned in the matter. The economic offences watchdog had last week carried out searches at the premises of Shetty.

Sahana group of companies is a Mumbai-based realty firm. ED is probing the money laundering case against Mirchi, who was a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

According to the ED, the properties were allegedly acquired by Iqbal Mirchi in the name of his family and relatives.

It has identified the Benami properties of Mirchi, including 10 properties in Mumbai, one in the UAE and 25 in the UK.