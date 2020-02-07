Home Nation

CPI-M gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over JNU violence

During Zero Hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.

JNU violence

Vandalised rooms at the Sabarmati Hostel in JNU (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Communist Party of India (M) MP KK Ragesh on Friday gave Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the "alleged criminal attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) teachers and students".

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The first phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3.

