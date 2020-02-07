Day after mob lynching of farmer, MP DGP says people filming attack should have intervened

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Referring to the Wednesday mob attack on six farmers in Dhar district, the Madhya Pradesh DGP VK Singh said on Thursday, “Though the police cannot escape its responsibility, the people present there should have tried to stop the violence instead of filming the attack on cell-phones."

Talking to journalists in Indore after holding a law and order review meeting, the DGP, while condemning the horrific incident, said the instead of filming the act on cell-phones, the local residents should have intervened to stop the attack.

“But this doesn’t mean that the police can escape its responsibility, six cops, including the police station in-charge have been suspended and a departmental enquiry will be conducted against them,” said Singh.

An SIT has been constituted to probe the entire matter.

Four men, including a BJP worker village sarpanch Ramesh, who allegedly led the attacking mob have so far been arrested and booked for murder, attempt to murder and rioting.

A 35-year-old farmer Ganesh was lynched, while five fellow farmers were hurt critically in the same mob attack in Borlai village of Dhar district, following rumours of the farmers from Indore and Ujjain fleeing after child lifting.

The incident happened when the six farmers had gone to Khirkiya village of Dhar district to recover outstanding Rs 1.5 lakh from three labour contractors. On reaching Khirkiya village, the farmers boarding two cars were attacked by the labour contractors and aides.

While the farmers managed to flee from Khirkiya village, they were stuck in traffic jam in Borlai village (around 30 km from Khirkiya village). The labour contractors chasing the farmers fleeing in two cars reached the spot and spread the rumour that the six farmers were escaping after child lifting, which triggered the mob attack, killing one farmer and injuring five others.

Meanwhile, health minister Tulsi Silawat has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the farmer Ganesh Patel, who died in the attack. The government will also pay for the medical expenses of the injured, who are undergoing treatment, he added.