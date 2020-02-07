Gehlot Committee gives clean chit to most Vasundhara Raje government's decisions

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In Rajasthan, the Gehlot government has given a virtual clean chit to most decisions taken in the final phase of the former Vasundhara Raje government. The cabinet sub-committee set up by the Gehlot government to review the decisions taken by the previous Vasundhara Raje government in its last 6 months has given a clean chit to 1059 decisions of the total 1067 cases that were placed before it. Continuing with the tradition of reviewing decisions of outgoing governments in the state, the Gehlot Cabinet had decided to scrutinize all decisions of the Raje government in the last six months of its tenure.

After the Committee held eight meetings over the past year, it eventually did not accept 8 decisions of the Vasundhara government as correct and cancelled them. After giving a clean chit to most of the decisions of the Raje government, the Cabinet Sub Committee has also completed its work. The Chairman of this Committee, UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal said that the committee will soon submit its report to the Chief Minister.

Soon after his government was formed, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had formed the cabinet sub-committee under the chairmanship of UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal to review the decisions taken by Raje government in its last 6 months. Ministers Dr. BD Kalla, Govind Dotasara and Ramesh Meena were also included in the committee. In more than a year, the cabinet sub-committee held 8 meetings.

Despite the clean chit in most cases, the committee has asked for action against culprits in 6 cases. At the same time, there were 30 departments in which no reviewable points were found. No such decisions have been taken in these departments in the last six months of the previous government, in which no exemption has been given. The points of 21 departments were thoroughly reviewed. Apart from this, information of 12 departments was received but due to lack of time, the committee could not see them. While 14 departments were not reported.

Political observers say clean chit to the Raje government in majority of cases is a result of bureaucratic non-cooperation. Information from many departments were sort but was never sent by senior officials in those departments and the committee due to shortage of time couldn't take serious action and as a result no bureaucrat nor any politician has been put in dock by this cabinet sub-committee.

The final meeting of this cabinet sub-committee was held in the Government Secretariat on Wednesday. The meeting ended in just 5 minutes and accepted the final report. While stating that their work is complete, the committee has left the decision on remaining issues at the level of ministers.

