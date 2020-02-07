Home Nation

Gehlot Committee gives clean chit to most Vasundhara Raje government's decisions

The cabinet sub-committee has given a clean chit to 1059 decisions of the total 1067 cases that were placed before it.

Published: 07th February 2020 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In Rajasthan, the Gehlot government has given a virtual clean chit to most decisions taken in the final phase of the former Vasundhara Raje government. The cabinet sub-committee set up by the Gehlot government to review the decisions taken by the previous Vasundhara Raje government in its last 6 months has given a clean chit to 1059 decisions of the total 1067 cases that were placed before it. Continuing with the tradition of reviewing decisions of outgoing governments in the state, the Gehlot Cabinet had decided to scrutinize all decisions of the Raje government in the last six months of its tenure.

After the Committee held eight meetings over the past year, it eventually did not accept 8 decisions of the Vasundhara government as correct and cancelled them. After giving a clean chit to most of the decisions of the Raje government, the Cabinet Sub Committee has also completed its work. The Chairman of this Committee, UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal said that the committee will soon submit its report to the Chief Minister.

Soon after his government was formed, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had formed the cabinet sub-committee under the chairmanship of UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal to review the decisions taken by Raje government in its last 6 months. Ministers Dr. BD Kalla, Govind Dotasara and Ramesh Meena were also included in the committee. In more than a year, the cabinet sub-committee held 8 meetings.

Despite the clean chit in most cases, the committee has asked for action against culprits in 6 cases. At the same time, there were 30 departments in which no reviewable points were found. No such decisions have been taken in these departments in the last six months of the previous government, in which no exemption has been given. The points of 21 departments were thoroughly reviewed. Apart from this, information of 12 departments was received but due to lack of time, the committee could not see them. While 14 departments were not reported.

Political observers say clean chit to the Raje government in majority of cases is a result of bureaucratic non-cooperation. Information from many departments were sort but was never sent by senior officials in those departments and the committee due to shortage of time couldn't take serious action and as a result no bureaucrat nor any politician has been put in dock by this cabinet sub-committee.

The final meeting of this cabinet sub-committee was held in the Government Secretariat on Wednesday. The meeting ended in just 5 minutes and accepted the final report. While stating that their work is complete, the committee has left the decision on remaining issues at the level of ministers.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gehlot committee Vasundhara Raje Rajasthan government government decisions
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp