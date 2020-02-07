Gujarat court issues arrest warrant against Hardik Patel in 2015 sedition case

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A trial court in Gujarat on Friday issued an arrest warrant against Congress leader and Patidar quota spearhead Hardik Patel for failing to appear before it in a 2015 sedition case.

This is the second time in 20 days that the trial court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge B G Ganatra, has issued a non-bailable warrant against Patel for remaining absent during trial proceedings.

Earlier, on January 18, Patel was arrested after Judge Ganatra issued an arrest warrant against him after accepting the government's plea against an exemption from appearance application moved by Patel.

Four days later, the court had granted Patel bail on the condition that he will cooperate in court proceedings and would not seek adjournment unless there is a genuine reason.

At the time, the court had observed that Patel was flouting his bail conditions by not cooperating with the trial proceedings and remaining absent.

However, when Patel once again remained absent on Friday, the court issued a fresh arrest warrant.

The court did not accept his lawyer's argument that Hardik could not attend as his anticipatory bail plea in another case was pending in another court, and that he would get arrested if he appears here.

In all, Patel faces over 20 cases, including two pertaining to sedition, registered against him across Gujarat after he led the Patidar quota movement in 2015.