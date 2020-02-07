Opposition being stifled, not allowed to speak in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi after ruckus in Lok Sabha

By Online Desk

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that the Opposition MPs were being stifled inside the Parliament as they were not allowed to speak on important issues.

"Normally, a prime minister has a particular status, a prime minister has a particular way of behaving, a particular stature, our prime minister doesn't have these. He does not behave in a prime ministerial way," Rahul remarked on Modi's 'tubelight' barb on Thursday.

"There is an issue in Wayanad about them not having a Medical College so I wanted to raise.BJP obviously doesn't like it if I speak.We are not allowed to speak in Parliament. See visuals, Manickam Tagore (Cong MP) didn't attack anyone rather he was attacked," the Congress leader further added.

The proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned for an hour as soon as the House met at 1 pm on Friday.

The Chair adjourned proceedings till 2 pm as soon as the House met following an earlier adjournment over uproarious scenes in the House.

Treasury and opposition members nearly came to blows in Lok Sabha on Friday when Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan condemned in "no uncertain words" the "outlandish" remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During Question Hour, when Gandhi asked a question related to the establishment of medical colleges, Vardhan said before giving the answer, he would like to make a statement on the Congress leader's recent comment on the prime minister.

Vardhan said he "condemns in no uncertain words" the "outlandish" remarks of Gandhi.

"Sir, please excuse me. Before I begin answering this question of dear Shri Rahul Gandhi ji. I want to condemn in no uncertain words the outlandish language that he has used against the prime minister of the country," he said.

Speaker Om Birla asked the minister to stick to his answer.

As Vardhan continued reading out the statement, Congress MPs came to the Well strongly protesting against the minister's move.

One of the Congress members from Tamil Nadu, Manickam Tagore, came to the treasury benches and attempted to aggressively reach Vardhan, who was sitting in the second row.

Immediately, BJP member from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, held Tagore by his arm to prevent him from reaching the union minister.

Congress MP from Kerala Hibi Eden tried to intervene.

Several MPs from both sides and union ministers, including Smriti Irani, prevented them from coming to blows.

"Guys, what are you doing. What is going on," Irani was heard saying.

Unnerved by the commotion, Vardhan continued reading his statement.

"In a recent speech, he (Gandhi) used words like 6 mahina baad, iss desh ka yuva, Narendra Modi ko dande maar maar ke desh se bahar karenge.

(After six months, youth of the country would beat Modi with sticks and throw him out)," Vardhan said.

The minister said, "I don't think in the worst of cases our party leaders have made such outlandish personal remarks against him threatening to beat him with dandas (sticks) and throwing him out of the country".

"The entire House present here must in unequivocal terms condemn his remarks against our prime minister. We demand," he said.

The speaker immediately adjourned the House till 1 pm.

After the House was adjourned, several MPs of the ruling BJP demanded expulsion of Tagore from the House.

"Sadan se bahar karo. Mafi mango (Expel him from the House. Seek apology)," BJP members were heard saying. Another member was heard saying, "Rahul Gandhi mafi mango (Rahul should tender apology). Gandhi made the remarks during a rally for the Delhi Assembly polls.

On Thursday the prime minister took a dig at Gandhi for his remarks, saying he would increase the number of Surya Namaskars (a yoga exercise) so that his back can bear the attack.

As soon as the House reassembled at 1 pm, Kirit Solanki, who was in the chair, adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.

(With Agencies Inputs)