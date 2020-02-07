Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: SDM, BJP leader among six men arrested after probe reveals office ransacking was masterminded by SDM himself

Plot was hatched by the sub-divisional magistrate to frame up an upcoming university head in false case.

Published: 07th February 2020 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Ransacking of the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) office and firing outside by unidentified men in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday was masterminded by the concerned SDM himself to frame up the head of an upcoming private university in a false case, a police probe has revealed.

Ongoing police investigations into the Wednesday’s morning incident led to unearthing of the plot hatched by the concerned SDM Anil Sapkale in collusion with chairman of a private university Pushpendra Singh Gautam and state BJP minority cell secretary Javed Akhtar.

The Chhatarpur police have claimed that entire plot was hatched by the SDM in collusion with Sri Krishna University chairman Pushpendra Singh Gautam and Javed Akhtar to implicate the head of upcoming Khajuraho University Abhay Singh Bhadauria in a false case to help Pushpendra in the university business rivalry.

“Six men, including SDM Anil Sapkale, Pushpendra Singh Gautam, Javed Akhtar and Raju alias Rajendra Singh, Amit Singh Parmar and Arjun Srivas have been arrested in the case,” Chhatarpur district police superintendent Tilak Singh said on Friday.

Both, Krishna University chairman Pushpendra Singh Gautam and Javed Akhtar enjoy friendly relations with the SDM, who has been booked for criminal conspiracy.

Ongoing probe has revealed that the BJP minority cell state secretary leader Javed Akhtar (who was arrested on Friday) was awaiting Rs 40 lakh payment for the acquisition of his land for a highway project. Akhtar had paid a handsome sum to the SDM Anil Sapkale and had also got the administrative official’s office renovated for getting his pending compensation.

Further, the private university chairman Pusphendra Singh Gautam too has told the police that he had so far paid Rs 15 lakh to the SDM, including Rs 4.70 lakh in December 2019.

Importantly, a case of land fraud was registered against the upcoming Khajuraho university head Abhay Singh Bhadoria at the behest of the SDM some time back in which Bhadoria had secured anticipatory bail.

“My university is yet to start its operations, while Pushpendra Gautam’s varsity Krishna University is already functional. Pushpendra along with the SDM wanted to frame me up in the false case of ransacking of the SDM office, damaging of SDM’s vehicle and subsequent firing outside the office that happened on Wednesday,” upcoming Khajuraho University head Abhay Singh Bhadoria said on Friday.

With the alleged BJP minority cell state secretary Javed Akhtar’s arrest in the sensational crime case on Friday, two BJP leaders have been arrested in separate criminal cases in Madhya Pradesh within two days. Earlier, on Thursday, a BJP worker village sarpanch Ramesh Junapani was arrested in Dhar district in connection with Wednesday’s mob attack on six farmers following rumours of child lifting that led to killing of one farmer.

    

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh SDM office attack Chhatarpur SDM false case Anil Sapkale
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp