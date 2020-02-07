Madhya Pradesh: SDM, BJP leader among six men arrested after probe reveals office ransacking was masterminded by SDM himself

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Ransacking of the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) office and firing outside by unidentified men in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday was masterminded by the concerned SDM himself to frame up the head of an upcoming private university in a false case, a police probe has revealed.

Ongoing police investigations into the Wednesday’s morning incident led to unearthing of the plot hatched by the concerned SDM Anil Sapkale in collusion with chairman of a private university Pushpendra Singh Gautam and state BJP minority cell secretary Javed Akhtar.

The Chhatarpur police have claimed that entire plot was hatched by the SDM in collusion with Sri Krishna University chairman Pushpendra Singh Gautam and Javed Akhtar to implicate the head of upcoming Khajuraho University Abhay Singh Bhadauria in a false case to help Pushpendra in the university business rivalry.

“Six men, including SDM Anil Sapkale, Pushpendra Singh Gautam, Javed Akhtar and Raju alias Rajendra Singh, Amit Singh Parmar and Arjun Srivas have been arrested in the case,” Chhatarpur district police superintendent Tilak Singh said on Friday.

Both, Krishna University chairman Pushpendra Singh Gautam and Javed Akhtar enjoy friendly relations with the SDM, who has been booked for criminal conspiracy.

Ongoing probe has revealed that the BJP minority cell state secretary leader Javed Akhtar (who was arrested on Friday) was awaiting Rs 40 lakh payment for the acquisition of his land for a highway project. Akhtar had paid a handsome sum to the SDM Anil Sapkale and had also got the administrative official’s office renovated for getting his pending compensation.

Further, the private university chairman Pusphendra Singh Gautam too has told the police that he had so far paid Rs 15 lakh to the SDM, including Rs 4.70 lakh in December 2019.

Importantly, a case of land fraud was registered against the upcoming Khajuraho university head Abhay Singh Bhadoria at the behest of the SDM some time back in which Bhadoria had secured anticipatory bail.

“My university is yet to start its operations, while Pushpendra Gautam’s varsity Krishna University is already functional. Pushpendra along with the SDM wanted to frame me up in the false case of ransacking of the SDM office, damaging of SDM’s vehicle and subsequent firing outside the office that happened on Wednesday,” upcoming Khajuraho University head Abhay Singh Bhadoria said on Friday.

With the alleged BJP minority cell state secretary Javed Akhtar’s arrest in the sensational crime case on Friday, two BJP leaders have been arrested in separate criminal cases in Madhya Pradesh within two days. Earlier, on Thursday, a BJP worker village sarpanch Ramesh Junapani was arrested in Dhar district in connection with Wednesday’s mob attack on six farmers following rumours of child lifting that led to killing of one farmer.