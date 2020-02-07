Home Nation

Two of three inmates who escaped from Amritsar Jail arrested by Punjab Police

The brothers along with a third inmate had scaled both the inner and outer walls of the of the Amritsar Central Jail on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Published: 07th February 2020 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Two out of three prisoners who escaped from the high-security Amritsar Central Jail by scaling both the inner and outer walls during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday were arrested by Punjab Police on Friday. The brothers, 34-year old Gurpreet Singh and 25-year old Jarnail Singh, were arrested from Anandpur Sahib and Kairon respectively.

Talking with this correspondent, Amritsar Police Commissioner SS Gill said, "The three inmates including both the accused brothers fled from the jail on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. They had Rs 50 in their pocket. First they had a tea early in the morning from a vendor near the jail. Then at 4.55 AM they hired an auto and went to a relative's place in Tarantarn. He took all the three accused in his car to Rorawali village in Chola Sahib where their mother and sister were now staying."

"They stayed for a day (Sunday) with them and on Monday morning all of them left in different directions. Gupreet went to Kairon from there and he was arrested by the police as our teams were on their trail. While his brother Jarnail went to Kathunangal and from there to Anandpur Sahib from where he was apprehended by the police," said Gill.

He said that the police had raided their house but the mother and sister had shifted. So the day they left from their new address, our teams reached their house and both the mother and their sister were arrested for harbouring the accused, Commissioner Gill said.

He admitted that the police is yet to arrest the third accused 22-year old Vishal Kumar of Ara Colony, Majitha Road in Amritsar who was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on April 2, 2019 and had come to jail April 5 last year. "Our teams are on his trail and soon we will arrest him,’’ Gill said.

Both brothers are hailing from Kadhoor Sahib in Tarantarn. They had been arrested for theft and dacoity and had come to jail on July 8 last year. "They had at least seven to eight cases registered on them while many incidents went unreported," said Gill.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab jailbreak Punjab jail inmates escaped escaped inmates arrested
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp