Two of three inmates who escaped from Amritsar Jail arrested by Punjab Police

CHANDIGARH: Two out of three prisoners who escaped from the high-security Amritsar Central Jail by scaling both the inner and outer walls during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday were arrested by Punjab Police on Friday. The brothers, 34-year old Gurpreet Singh and 25-year old Jarnail Singh, were arrested from Anandpur Sahib and Kairon respectively.

Talking with this correspondent, Amritsar Police Commissioner SS Gill said, "The three inmates including both the accused brothers fled from the jail on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. They had Rs 50 in their pocket. First they had a tea early in the morning from a vendor near the jail. Then at 4.55 AM they hired an auto and went to a relative's place in Tarantarn. He took all the three accused in his car to Rorawali village in Chola Sahib where their mother and sister were now staying."

"They stayed for a day (Sunday) with them and on Monday morning all of them left in different directions. Gupreet went to Kairon from there and he was arrested by the police as our teams were on their trail. While his brother Jarnail went to Kathunangal and from there to Anandpur Sahib from where he was apprehended by the police," said Gill.

He said that the police had raided their house but the mother and sister had shifted. So the day they left from their new address, our teams reached their house and both the mother and their sister were arrested for harbouring the accused, Commissioner Gill said.

He admitted that the police is yet to arrest the third accused 22-year old Vishal Kumar of Ara Colony, Majitha Road in Amritsar who was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on April 2, 2019 and had come to jail April 5 last year. "Our teams are on his trail and soon we will arrest him,’’ Gill said.

Both brothers are hailing from Kadhoor Sahib in Tarantarn. They had been arrested for theft and dacoity and had come to jail on July 8 last year. "They had at least seven to eight cases registered on them while many incidents went unreported," said Gill.