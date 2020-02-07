Home Nation

Will find out reasons behind Maharashtra farmers suicide: Government in RS

Of the 5,763 suicides by farmers in 2018 Maharashtra reported the maximum of 2,239 suicides.

Published: 07th February 2020 04:02 PM

Farmer suicide

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government will initiate talks with representatives, farmers and other stakeholders to find out reasons behind Maharashtra reporting maximum 2,239 suicides by farmers out of the 5,763 across the country in 2018, the Rajya Sabha was told on Friday.

During Question Hour, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Parshottam Rupala said it was a matter of concern that despite a number of steps taken by the Maharashtra government as well as the Centre, the state reported the maximum suicides by farmers.

"The maximum number of suicides have been committed by Maharashtra farmers. It is a matter of pain. There are several schemes by the Government of India and Maharashtra government and there is a system to monitor it. Maximum suicides are there despite the efforts of both governments. We are trying to assess why such a situation is there. We will hold talks with representatives, farmers and stakeholders," Rupala said.

Of the 5,763 suicides by farmers in 2018, Karnataka accounted for 1,365 followed by 900 in Telangana, 365 in Andhra Pradesh, 303 in Madhya Pradesh and 229 in Punjab, as per National Crime Records Bureau, he said.

Detailing efforts by the government to benefit farmers, he said the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojna was launched to directly benefit farmers and for the first time Rs 12,000 crore was directly deposited in accounts of 6.11 crore farmers.

The agriculture department has data of 8 crore farmers now for the first time, he said, adding a number of steps have been taken to empower farmers.

Through the new Prime Minister Crop Insurance policy, Rs 58,592 crore was paid to farmers and steps are on that insurance companies provide receipts to farmers on paying premium of insurance.

On natural calamities, he said, a Central team visits affected areas on state's request and accordingly the Home Ministry recommends funds on the basis of assessment.

He said so far there has been no information of funds not reaching farmers.

