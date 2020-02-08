Bengal civic polls: Keeping 2021 elections in mind, BJP to focus on urban pockets

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Considering the civic polls in Bengal a preamble of ‘Mission Bengal’ aiming to overthrow Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in 2021 Assembly elections, Bengal BJP is gearing up to face the electoral battle in urban pockets of the state.

The saffron camp formed a 57-member committee to combat the last electoral contest ahead of assembly elections. The party decided to field candidates in all seats in 107 civic bodies without projecting anyone as mayor or chairman.

“The civic polls scheduled to be held in April-May are crucial to the BJP as it will help it to sense the mood of the electors in urban and semi-urban pockets of the state about the CAA.” The municipal election will be of immense importance and we are considering it as mini-Assembly polls. It is the last litmus test in the civic areas before the assembly polls in the state. I will also be the first major election after the CAA, NRC and NPR issues came up,” said a BJP leader.

All major political parties in Bengal suffered in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections because of BJP’s aggressive onslaught taking its tally from 2 to 18 in the Lok Sabha.

The saffron camp is now aiming the civic bodies, including Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

“We will field candidates in all 144 wards of the KMC. We are not projecting any name as a mayor. The 57-member committee will function in coordination with BJP’s national general secretary and Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvaygiya and the central leadership,’’ said the leader.

Former two-time mayor and Trinamool MLA Sovan Chatterjee Sovan Chatterjee, who joined the BJP last year was kept out of the election committee, said party sources.