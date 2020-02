By PTI

JAIPUR: Cold wave conditions revived in parts of Rajasthan on Saturday as many places in the state saw the minimum temperature dipping below 5 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said.

Sikar and Mount Abu recorded the coldest weather with the minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius each on Friday night.

Alwar recorded 4 degrees Celsius followed by Churu at 4.2 degrees and Dabok at 5.5 degrees Celsius.



The capital city Jaipur recorded a low of 9.5 degrees Celsius.