Home Nation

Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds

Under the plan, a National Centre for Avian Disease will be set up and it will identify, monitor and observe zoonotic diseases.

Published: 08th February 2020 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

A medical personnel carrying tests related to coranavirus. (Photo | AP)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the Coronavirus scare continues, the Union Environment Ministry for the first time has come up with a detailed plan to check the spread of the infectious disease from birds/wild animals to humans with a proposal to establish National Centre for Avian Disease.

The centre will identify, monitor and observe zoonotic (spread between animals and human) diseases in wild birds at select locations in the country.

The ministry has also recommended developing Standard Operating Procedures for mitigating disease outbreaks in birds and identifying areas vulnerable to disease outbreaks in bird populations for future monitoring.

The ministry’s draft plan — titled Visionary perspective plan on Conservation of Avian Biodiversity, their Ecosystems, Habitats and Landscapes in the Country — aims to develop a national centre to study and monitor diseases in wild bird populations in the country.

“In 2016, WHO highlighted that 75 per cent of emerging infectious diseases were caused by pathogens originating from animals or products of animal origin. Considering this, surveillance and management of zoonotic and non-zoonotic diseases in wild birds should be prioritised in India,” it noted.

It highlights that recently, India has witnessed a catastrophic incidence of bird deaths (17,000) in Rajasthan. 

“Incidences of diseases in wild animals have increased globally in the recent past. These include new, previously undefined diseases as well as existing diseases with new features. These new features may include the introduction of a disease to a new location or a new population. Developing countries such as India suffer disproportionately from the burden of infectious diseases,” said the draft. 

The draft further said that newly emerging diseases and new zoonotic forms of known diseases of human and wild animals have led to the formulation of the ‘One Health’ programme.

Coronavirus

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. 

Swine Flu

Swine flu, also known as the H1N1 virus, is a relatively new strain of an influenza virus that causes symptoms similar to the regular flu. It originated in pigs but is spread primarily from person to person.

SARS 

SARS-CoV is thought to be an animal virus from an as-yet-uncertain animal reservoir, perhaps bats, that spread to other animals (civet cats) and first infected humans in the Guangdong province of southern China in 2002.

Middle East respiratory syndrome

The Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) is a viral respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus) that was first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012. Mers appears to be less easily passed from human to human, but has greater lethality, killing 35% of about 2,500 people who have been infected.

Avian Flu

H5N1 is a type of influenza virus that causes a highly infectious, severe respiratory disease in birds called avian influenza (or “bird flu”). When people do become infected.

Ebola

Formerly known as Ebola haemorrhagic fever, Ebola virus disease is a rare but severe, often fatal illness in humans.

The virus is transmitted to people from wild animals and spreads in the human population through human-to-human transmission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Union Environment Ministry
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp