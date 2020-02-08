JVM (P), BJP merger to be firmed by February 14

By Express News Service

RANCHI: After ousting the two rebel MLAs – Pradeep Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey, who were opposing the merger of Babulal Marandi’s Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) JVM (P) with the BJP, a final decision in this regard will be taken in the central working committee meeting called in Ranchi on February 11.

Party sources said that the process of merger is likely to be completed by February 14 during a grand ceremony in Ranchi.

According to party functionaries, the proposal for a merger with BJP will be put during the working committee meeting, which will be passed.

Though, a two-third majority is required for passing any proposal, party chief wants it to be passed unopposed.

“Now, there is no doubt over issue and the party is all set for a merger with BJP for which proposal will be passed on February 11,” said a senior party functionary requesting anonymity.

Notably, JVM (P) had extended unconditional support to JMM led alliance Government immediately after it stormed to power with 46 out of 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand Assembly, but withdrew its support after a month on January 24, blaming Chief Minister Hemant Soren of acting like a puppet and being controlled by Congress high command in New Delhi.

Marandi formed JVM (P) in 2006. Since then, he has been trying to find a base.