Lone Muslim corporator of BJP in Indore civic body quits 'changed' party

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Opposition BJP’s lone Muslim municipal councilor in Indore quit the party along with hundreds of supporters in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Saturday.

Usman Patel (58), the BJP’s municipal councilor from Ward No. 38 (Khajrana) in Indore quit from all posts and the primary membership on Saturday, after sending his resignation to district BJP chief Gopikrishna Nema.

“I’ve been with the BJP since 1980, but can no longer be with the same party in the wake of unconstitutional CAA and the possibility of NRC and NPR in future,” Patel confirmed about having quit the saffron party.

Indore: BJP Corporator Usman Patel has resigned from all posts in the party, says,"BJP has moved away from the real issues. It's doing only communal politics. GDP is going doing, inflation is rising but the party is bringing laws that create rift between people of all religions". pic.twitter.com/SuU3HqczDB — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

He claimed that besides him around 500 more BJP members from the minority community, including members and office bearers of the women cell quit the party’s membership against the CAA.

Prior to this many other Muslims leaders and members of BJP in Khargone, Indore, Bhopal, Guna and Jabalpur district have quit the party in protest against the CAA.

When questioned about the lone Muslim municipal councilor’s resignation from the party, state BJP spokesperson denied any comment.