Home Nation

Mehbooba Mufti communicated with daughter Iltija via tiffin box

Mehbooba and NC leader Omar Abdullah were on Thursday booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

Published: 08th February 2020 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Ilitija_Mufti_Mehbooba_1

Iltija Mufti and her mother Mehbooba Mufti. (Photos | Twitter/ PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: How did former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti communicate with her politically active eldest daughter Iltija despite being under detention ever since the hollowing of Article 370 on August 5?

Through notes exchanged via a tiffin box, as Mehbooba was allowed home-cooked food, Iltija revealed, adding she would respond with letters tucked into chappatis while being prepared at home. 

Mehbooba and NC leader Omar Abdullah were on Thursday booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

Putting out a long post on Twitter using her mother’s handle, Iltija said: “I received a crumpled and tersely worded note, the first of many furtively exchanged letters. I found it in a tiffin box that contained home-cooked food sent for her.” 

Disclosing how she managed to respond, Iltija said, “Soon the dilemma of dispatching a reply arose. My grandmother found an ingenious solution. The letter I wrote was folded into a tiny square and carefully sealed, rolled and locked inside the middle of a chapatti.”

In the first note, Mehbooba advised Iltija against using her Twitter handle. “They have taken an undertaking that I won’t be using social media to communicate. In case someone else does it, he’ll be booked on charges of impersonation,” she wrote.

Iltija said people who question BJP’s actions were being branded anti-nationals and blamed a section of “pliable media” for creating a narrative that derides students, Kashmiris and Muslims. 

“Question BJP’s actions & you are an ‘anti-national’. A pliable media is liable for creating a narrative that derides students, Kashmiris & Muslims as Tukde-Tukde gang,” she said.

Situation different now: Iltija​

Iltija revealed that her Twitter post dealt with the modus of communication during the initial weeks of Mehbooba’s detention, as there was no other access.  

The situation has since changed as she is now allowed to meet her kin twice a week. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti Iltija PDP Article 370 Public Safety Act
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp