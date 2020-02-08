Home Nation

One dead as three-storey building collapses in Punjab's Mohali

Taking a serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked the Mohali additional district magistrate to conduct a thorough probe into the matter and submit his report within a week.

Published: 08th February 2020 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

A three-storey building collapses in Mohali, several feared trapped under debris.

A three-storey building collapses in Mohali, several feared trapped under debris.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A three-storey commercial building collapsed while digging work was on at an adjoining site in Punjab's Mohali district on Saturday, leaving one person dead, officials said.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked the Mohali additional district magistrate to conduct a thorough probe into the matter and submit his report within a week.

The officials said three persons have been rescued and efforts are on to find out if more people were trapped under the debris.

"The commercial building collapsed when a JCB machine was digging an adjoining plot for construction of basement," Kharar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Himanshu Jain said.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said the JCB machine driver, identified as Harvinder Singh, has died in the incident.

His body was retrieved from the debris late on Saturday evening.

The officials said the heavy earth-moving machine might have hit the foundation of the building, but added that the exact cause of the incident would be known after the inquiry.

They further said sniffer dogs were still looking for any person trapped under the debris.

Two persons were rescued earlier and one, who sustained a fracture in his arm, was taken out of the debris in the evening, Jain said.

A 30-member team of the National Disaster Response Force was engaged in the rescue operation and one more NDRF team from Ludhiana was also called, the SDM, adding that police and civil administration personnel and members of some NGOs were also providing assistance in the rescue operation.

The administration made all arrangements for undertaking rescue operation at night to ensure nobody remains trapped under the debris.

The chief minister also directed the district administration to take all possible steps to rescue those trapped under the debris.

As per the chief minister's order, the entire cost of the treatment of those injured in the incident would be borne by the Punjab government, a state government spokesperson said.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dayalan said the SDM of Kharar has been ordered to inquire into the incident and submit a report within three days.

"How did this happen and did they (builder) have requisite permission to do this will be known only after the inquiry," said Dayalan.

The probe would also ascertain if the construction was illegal or not, the statement said.

A mobile tower was also stated to have fallen down where the building collapsed, the officials said.

The army was put on standby to assist in the rescue operation incase the need arises, the DC said.

Requisite machinery and equipment were pressed into service in the rescue operation, the SDM said.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh earlier expressed anguish over the incident and said he has sought a detailed report from the Mohali deputy commissioner.

"Anguished to learn of the collapse of a three-storeyed building in Kharar today with 2 people trapped. @NDRF , Fire Brigade & Mohali Admin are on the spot for immediate rescue and relief. Have asked DC Mohali @GirishDayalan to send a detailed report on what caused this collapse," Singh tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohali building Collapse
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp