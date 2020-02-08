Pune cops amuse netizens with hilarious post on Propose Day

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Once again the Pune Police have left netizens in splits with their witty post on the occasion of 'Propose Day' on Saturday.

Propose Day is the second day of Valentine's week.

It is celebrated every year on February 8. On this day lovers propose or confess their love to each other.

The Pune police shared the post with the caption, "Hey Punekars, are you all WiFi's? We feel so connected to you! #ProposeDay #PunePolice".

Hey Punekars, are you all WiFi's? We feel so connected to you! #ProposeDay #PunePolice — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 8, 2020

Netizens were quite impressed with the tweet and were quick to express their reaction in the comments section.

A user wrote, "Hey Punekars, are you WiFi? Make sure you have WPS2 security enabled so that malicious individuals don't take advantage of you."

Another wrote, "We all are wifi with passwords. Won't let anyone connect unless we share the password."

A post read, "Nice way to celebrate Valentine's Week."

A user remarked, "It's better to be in a long distance relationship with @PuneCityPolice."