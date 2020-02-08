Woman dies as ambulance arrives 'late' in Jharkhand

By IANS

RANCHI: The falling healthcare system in the country accounted for yet another life, this time in Jharkhand. A 48-year-old woman died after the ambulance reportedly reached late in state's Gumla district, police said on Saturday.

According to Police, Sadhan Devi, who was admitted to Sadar hospital on January 29, suddenly complained of her deteriorated condition. Soon after, the attending doctor referred her to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), Ranchi, for treatment on Friday afternoon.

The victim's family members said that they called an ambulance to take her to the state capital, but it allegedly came three hours late, which delayed the treatment leading eventually to her death.

"Prima facie it appears that the family members had spoken to a driver of an 108 ambulance services but the driver did not reach on time as a result of which the patient died. A Committee has been formed to probe into the matter," said Vijay Bhengara, Civil Surgeon of Gumla Sadar hospital.

There are two ambulances in the Sadar hospital and six 108 service ambulances.