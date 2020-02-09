Home Nation

Ahmedabad factory fire death toll rises to 7: Police

The blaze broke out around 6 pm, fire brigade officials said, adding it was brought under control after four hours.

Published: 09th February 2020 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The death toll in the Saturday's cloth factory fire here in Gujarat mounted to seven on Sunday with the recovery of two more charred bodies, police said.

Police also booked six officials of the factory under the section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and arrested three of them on Sunday.

A huge fire gutted the Nadan denim factory located in Narol locality of the city on Saturday late evening.

"The death toll in the fire incident rose to seven on Sunday with the recovery of two more charred bodies this morning in the burnt debris of the Nandan Denim Limited," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) R B Rana.

He said a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered against the general manager of the factory, a whole-time director, a fire safety officer, and three others.

Police have arrested the general manager, the fire safety officer and a whole-time director.

Meanwhile, a fire department official said the fabricated shed structure of the factory godown had just one staircase with a narrow path without any air ventilation, which resulted into more number of deaths as the victims got trapped inside.

"Besides, no fire safety equipment was found working," he added. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ahmedabad Ahmedabad factory fire
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp