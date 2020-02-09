Home Nation

All 406 Wuhan returnees at ITBP facility in Delhi test negative of coronavirus

A total of 406 people who returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus, early this month are being looked after at Chhawla quarantine facility of ITBP by a team of doctors.

NEW DELHI: All 406 people housed at a quarantine facility of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) here have tested negative for the novel coronavirus infection, the ITBP on Sunday.

"A sampling of all returned from China was done. Samples of all 406 people are found negative of coronavirus," the ITBP said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll in China rises past 800, nearly 37,000 affected

There are seven persons from the Maldives and one from Bangladesh among those quarantined at this facility.

"No fresh symptoms were seen today. Food, bed and other basic requirements are being catered to. Sufficient amount of medicines are also kept at the centre. Inmates are playing indoor games available at the ITBP centre, watching news on TV and reading newspapers," the ITBP said in a statement on Sunday.

Teams from the Union Health Ministry are regularly visiting the facility to take stock of the situation and review the arrangements for the people at the facility.

Seven persons who were earlier shifted to city's Safdarjung Hospital as a precautionary measure are also back to the ITBP facility. Periodical checkups are being done as per medical protocol.

ALSO READ | PM Modi offers assistance to China in its fight against coronavirus

"As many as four isolation beds are also kept ready in case of any situation arises. Along with that four critical care life support ambulances are also available at the centre," it added.

