BJP expresses concern over Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's government move to do away with MMKAY

Published: 09th February 2020 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: The BJP on Sunday expressed concern over the reported move by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to do away with "Mukya Mantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana" (MMKAY), a flagship scheme of the previous Raghubar Das government.

BJP national general secretary and MP, Arun Singh said the scheme had been introduced to help farmers double their income.

"The previous Raghubar Das government had introduced the scheme that helped the farmers get a maximum of Rs 25,000 --- Rs 5,000 per acre with the upper limit being five acres --- per annum in addition to Centres Rs 6,000 per annum under the kisan yojana, a major step towards helping farmers double their income," Singh told a press conference here.

"But this government is talking about scrapping the scheme, which is a cause for concern for the farmers," Singh added.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu had on August 10 last year launched the MMKAY.

Expressing concern over the killing of seven tribals at Burugulikera village in West Singhbhum district in January, the BJP leader said a delegation of the party had recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded a high-level probe into the incident.

