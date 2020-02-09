Home Nation

Mayawati slams Congress-BJP, says temple visits on Ravidas Jayanti shows 'vested interest'

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's remarks come on a day when Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is in Varanasi to offer prayers to Guru Ravidas on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Published: 09th February 2020 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 03:18 PM

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday accused Congress and BJP leaders of never honouring saint-poet Ravidas during their tenure and indulging in "theatrics" now by visiting temples to realise their vested interests.

"Congress, BJP and other parties did not give any respect or honour to Sant Guru Ravidas during their tenure.

But, after being out of power, they are indulging in various theatrics to realise their vested interests by visiting temples and other places," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, she said, "The BSP, on the other hand, has been the only party, which during its government, gave respect to him at various levels, which the opposition parties are trying to put an end to. This is highly condemnable."

Ravidas Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, is being celebrated across the country on Sunday.

Guru Ravidas was a 14th-century saint and founder of the Bhakti movement in North India.

Lakhs of people converge at Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan Mandir in Varanasi to celebrate his anniversary.

