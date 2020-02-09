Home Nation

Pakistan fires mortar bombs along LoC in J-K's Poonch for second day

The latest ceasefire violation by the neighbouring nation took place in Balakot and Mendhar sectors, prompting a befitting retaliation from the Indian Army, an official said.

Line of Control in Poonch

Indian Army Soldiers stand guard near the Line of Control in Poonch (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Pakistan Army fired mortar bombs at forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district for the second day on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.

No casualty was reported in the Pakistani firing, he said.

The latest ceasefire violation by the neighbouring nation took place in Balakot and Mendhar sectors, prompting a befitting retaliation from the Indian Army, he said.

The firing and intense shelling with mortars from across the border in the two sectors started at around 12.50 pm and was going on when last reports were received.

On Saturday, an Indian soldier was killed and three others were injured in heavy firing and shelling in Degwar sector of Poonch district.

Naik Rajeev Singh Shekhawat, 36, belonged to Rajasthan's Jaipur district.

He is survived by his wife, Usha Shekhawat.

The Army on Sunday paid rich tributes with full military honours to Naik Shekhawat.

Senior officers paid last respects to the slain soldiers at a wreath-laying ceremony organised at the Air force Station in Jammu, officials said.

General Officer Commanding-in-chief of Northern Command Lt Gen Y K Joshi and General Officer Commanding of elite White Knight Corps Lt Gen Harsha Gupta also saluted the soldier and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

