Akash Vijayvargiya praises loyalist’s slapgate

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Akash Vijayvargiya, the Indore-III MLA son of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is once again in the news for wrong reasons.



The first-time BJP MLA Akash, who landed behind the bars in June 2019 for attacking a government official with a cricket bat is now in the news for recounting and praising the “cops’ slapping” deeds of a local BJP leader Manish Mama in Indore. Manish Mama happens to be Akash’s father’s loyalist.

Addressing a program in Indore on Saturday evening, Akash who was accompanied on the stage by Manish Mama, praised Mama’s old deeds. “Mama bhi dabang neta rahein hain apne time ke, abhi toh uska chaar aana bhi nahi hain. Kis kis ko maaraa hai batao inko zara, arey kayee SP-Dy SP ko chaante bhi mar chuke hain, itne khatarnak neta they (Manish Mama has been a bold leader of his times, now he’s not even 25 per cent of that past.



Is there a need to tell who all have been thrashed by Mama. He was such a dangerous leader in his times that he even slapped SPs and DySPs in his times),” boasted the Indore-III MLA.



While BJP leaders in Indore tried to play down Akash’s latest remarks by saying they were made in lighter vein, ruling Congress leader Narenda Saluja said recently Kailash Vijayvargiya had slammed the state government’s anti-mafia drive and claimed that BJP people like Manish Mama were being deliberately targeted by the drive.



“Now his son Akash has exposed what kind of man Manish Mama has been,” said Saluja. Kailash Vijayvargiya too has been in news recently for making controversial remarks. On February 2, Vijayvargiya senior had stated publicly that Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t marry owing to his nasha for work and patriotism.