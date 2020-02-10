Home Nation

Allahabad HC dismisses plea against notices to anti-CAA protesters

The Lucknow bench of the High Court said such matters are already sub judice before the Supreme Court so there was no occasion to file the instant petition in the state apex court.

allahabad high court

Allahabad High Court (File | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Refusing to entertain a plea against Uttar Pradesh government’s action over anti-CAA protestors, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court, on Monday, dismissed a petition challenging recovery notices served on protesters for alleged damaging the public property.

A division bench, comprising Justice Pankaj Kumar Jaiswal and Justice Karunesh Singh Pawar, said such matters were already sub-judice before the Supreme Court so there was no occasion to file the instant petition here.

The court was responding to the petition filed by a protester Mohammad Kaleem. The petitioner had challenged a notice issued by the UP government for the recovery of damages allegedly caused to public property during December 19-20 protests in the state capital against the Citizenship Amendment Act. It had left one person dead and over three dozen, including 16 cops, injured.  

The petitioner had stated that the notice served on him by the state government was illegal.

Opposing the plea, the government counsel submitted that it was a mere notice to which the petitioner should reply before the issuing authority and secondly same matters are pending before the apex court so the petition was not maintainable in the HC.

