Home Nation

BJP chief JP Nadda to induct fresh faces in party soon

There are several vacancies in top team; rejig will not see any exits, only inductions.

Published: 10th February 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda (File photo| PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  BJP chief JP Nadda may soon induct fresh faces as national office bearers of the party to infuse new life into the outfit. The organisational rejig, however, will not see the exit of any current office bearers. Only fresh blood will be inducted. 

“There are a number of posts vacant in the BJP national office bearers currently consisting of the vice-presidents, general secretaries and secretaries. Nadda may first fill such vacancies to induct fresh faces, who may have done well in their respective roles in the organisation,” said a BJP functionary. While Nadda is likely to build a team for the BJP to shoulder responsibilities for the next decade, the BJP chief is likely to bring in younger leaders for national roles.

“Some of the vice presidents in the party are currently on the wrong side of age and not taking an active role in the party. They may stay for a while, but Nadda will in a short time find replacements for them who could infuse new energy in the party, besides taking responsibilities of a few states since the BJP will have to brace up for state elections this year and thereafter more vigorously,” added the BJP functionary.

Nadda’s predecessor and Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah had largely carried on with the team, which was put together by Union Minister Rajnath Singh, when he was the BJP chief, except for a few inductions. “Shah was able to work with a small team, but Nadda will need to get the national office bearers in place, for the electoral challenge beginning with the Bihar Assembly elections will be challenging. With 2021 setting up key state battles, which would be crucial for the BJP, including West Bengal and Assam,” added the BJP functionary.

With PM Narendra Modi likely to go for expansion of the council of ministers in the near future, the BJP leaders don’t rule out the exchange of the talent pool between the government and the party.

“The BJP leadership in consultation with the RSS will identify the leaders for key roles in the national office bearers. The expansion of the national office bearers may not happen at one go, but would be done gradually,” said the BJP functionary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JP Nadda BJP Chief BJP
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp