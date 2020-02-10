BJP chief JP Nadda to induct fresh faces in party soon

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP chief JP Nadda may soon induct fresh faces as national office bearers of the party to infuse new life into the outfit. The organisational rejig, however, will not see the exit of any current office bearers. Only fresh blood will be inducted.

“There are a number of posts vacant in the BJP national office bearers currently consisting of the vice-presidents, general secretaries and secretaries. Nadda may first fill such vacancies to induct fresh faces, who may have done well in their respective roles in the organisation,” said a BJP functionary. While Nadda is likely to build a team for the BJP to shoulder responsibilities for the next decade, the BJP chief is likely to bring in younger leaders for national roles.



“Some of the vice presidents in the party are currently on the wrong side of age and not taking an active role in the party. They may stay for a while, but Nadda will in a short time find replacements for them who could infuse new energy in the party, besides taking responsibilities of a few states since the BJP will have to brace up for state elections this year and thereafter more vigorously,” added the BJP functionary.

Nadda’s predecessor and Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah had largely carried on with the team, which was put together by Union Minister Rajnath Singh, when he was the BJP chief, except for a few inductions. “Shah was able to work with a small team, but Nadda will need to get the national office bearers in place, for the electoral challenge beginning with the Bihar Assembly elections will be challenging. With 2021 setting up key state battles, which would be crucial for the BJP, including West Bengal and Assam,” added the BJP functionary.

With PM Narendra Modi likely to go for expansion of the council of ministers in the near future, the BJP leaders don’t rule out the exchange of the talent pool between the government and the party.



“The BJP leadership in consultation with the RSS will identify the leaders for key roles in the national office bearers. The expansion of the national office bearers may not happen at one go, but would be done gradually,” said the BJP functionary.