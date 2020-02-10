Home Nation

CAA fallout: BJP hasn’t put up ‘no exit’ board, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Assuring that Indian Muslims were 100% protected, Naqvi said they should think why a ‘bogus brigade’ was spreading fake information about CAA and confusing them.

Published: 10th February 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A day after BJP’s lone Muslim Indore municipal councillor quit the party opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “The BJP hasn’t put up a board of “no exit” or “no entry.”

“Our party is a big political party. It has neither put up a ‘no exit’ nor a ‘no entry’ board. People come to BJP. Those who don’t want to stay even quit it,” Naqvi said in Indore on Sunday. Asked whether BJP had failed to convince its Muslim leaders over the CAA, Naqvi said, “All those who have misunderstood CAA should think with an open mind. There is no threat to any Indian citizen due it,” he said.

ALSO READ: Lone Muslim corporator of BJP in Indore civic body quits 'changed' party

Assuring that Indian Muslims were 100% protected, Naqvi said they should think why a ‘bogus brigade’ was spreading fake information about CAA and confusing them. “It was after a long process that CAA was passed by Parliament. Even those misleading people know that neither will there be any change in the new law nor would it be withdrawn. The President and PM have already said there is no threat to the citizenship of any Indian,” Naqvi said.

Slamming those questioning the CAA by linking it to citizenship of Indian Muslims, Naqvi said they are conspiring to keep a large section of society from progress. Last Saturday, 58-year-old Usman Patel, BJP’s lone Muslim councillor in Indore, quit the party opposing the CAA. Before it, hundreds of other Muslim leaders and members of the party had quit in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Guna and Khargone districts.

TAGS
Mukhtar Abbas Naqv CAA Row Citizenship Act
