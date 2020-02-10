Home Nation

Former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das demands a government bungalow despite SC rule

Former chief minister Raghubar Das is yet to vacate the quarters allotted to him as MLA despite the fact that he has been issued notice twice from Assembly secretariat requesting him the same. 

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das at a press conference ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Election results in Ranchi

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Photo| PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Das, who was stormed out of power in 2019 assembly polls, has written to the Building Construction Department to allot a government quarter.

Meanwhile, his former Cabinet colleague Saryu Roy, who defeated Das on his home turf tweeted that Supreme Court order must be kept in mind before taking any decision in this regard.

“SC, in case number 657/2004 has ruled that state governments should not provide government bungalows to former chief ministers. The then government in Jharkhand, in a reply given to Jharkhand High Court on September 7, 2018, stated that the order is already in place in the state. CM Hemant Soren must pay attention and get it done to others,” tweeted Saryu Roy.

TAGS
Raghubar Das Supreme Court Former Jharkhand CM
