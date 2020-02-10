Former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das demands a government bungalow despite SC rule

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Former chief minister Raghubar Das is yet to vacate the quarters allotted to him as MLA despite the fact that he has been issued notice twice from Assembly secretariat requesting him the same.

Das, who was stormed out of power in 2019 assembly polls, has written to the Building Construction Department to allot a government quarter.

Meanwhile, his former Cabinet colleague Saryu Roy, who defeated Das on his home turf tweeted that Supreme Court order must be kept in mind before taking any decision in this regard.

“SC, in case number 657/2004 has ruled that state governments should not provide government bungalows to former chief ministers. The then government in Jharkhand, in a reply given to Jharkhand High Court on September 7, 2018, stated that the order is already in place in the state. CM Hemant Soren must pay attention and get it done to others,” tweeted Saryu Roy.