In Punjab, Akalis try hard to stamp out fire within 

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Out of power in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) finds itself embroiled in a turf war and forced to manage the contradictions which threaten it from within. SAD’s desperation was out in public at its on February 2 Sangrur rally, at which party patriarch Parkash Singh Badal made a rare appearance to pronounce expulsion of veteran politician Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (84) and his son Parminder. The father-son duo had already been suspended for ‘anti-party activities’ around October 2019. Sangrur is considered Dhindsa’s turf. The expulsion ‘decided by the congregation’, however, gave away the helplessness of the Badals, especially scion Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Dhindsa’s ‘rebellion’ was stated to be ‘to free SAD from the Badals’. A former union minister, Dhindsa has long pilloried the SAD leadership for the sacrilege issue of 2015 and Kotkapura-Behbal Kalan firings, which led to loss of SAD’s Panthic votes and loss of power in 2017. SAD sources, however, claim Dhindsa’s main grouse is his belief that the Badals had twice conspired to shoot down his nomination as governor and also due to support from a section within the BJP. Some Saffron leaders want BJP to go alone than remain second fiddle to SAD, they said. This group would like to split SAD and amalgamate it and Dhindsa appears to offer a chance.

While BJP leaders agree that there is grouse of being second best in a SAD-BJP coalition, the top leadership is averse to ditching the Akalis for it may look like an anti-minority move and compromise BJP’s own Sikh vote base. Political watchers believe BJP is definitely interested in senior Dhindsa as it ‘invested’ in him by conferring on him a Padma Bhushan in 2019 for ‘distinguished public service,’ leaving the Badal’s surprised. However, BJP leaders believe Dhindsa’s weight lies in whether he can effectively split SAD and force senior leaders to join him, since the Taksalis are a spent force and offer little. Senior Dhindsa, who has sought appointment to meet Home Minister Amit Shah, has already cultivated former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjit Singh GK, who too was expelled, even as he is trying to rope in Akali leaders of Doaba, Hoshairpur and Jalandhar ahead of his Sangrur rally on February 23.

Many disgruntled senior leaders are watching the war within unfold, the Dhindsa camp claims. He has also made overtures to SAD Taksali leaders too, besides the Bains brothers of Lok Insaaf Party and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, in a bid to bring together all anti-Badal groups. SAD spokesman Daljeet Singh Cheema believes, “all such developments mean little”, while claiming “some Taksali leaders who left SAD are already in contact for permission to rejoin.” “In the past too big leaders like Gurcharan Singh Tohra left the party only to return. Many others will, since none who left the party like Surjit Singh Barnala, Simranjit Singh Mann or Jagdev Singh Talwandi, failed to make a mark outside SAD.”

Political analyst Kuldip Singh believes “the SAD at present is ill-equipped to withstand such challenges as Dhindsa’s, though the Taksalis may not have the resources to take on the Badals.” Yet the Taksalis were planning three district-level conferences in Tarn Taran, Sangrur and Ropar to expose Sukhbir as an ‘immature leader’ and counter the planned SAD surge through a series of rallies to neutralise rebel influence.

Dhindsa dynamics



Who’s Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa?



Senior Akali leader and close to Parkash Singh Badal, Dhindsa is also a former Union Minister and now a Rajya Sabha member.

What’s his grouse?



Blames SAD leadership for failing to control 2015 sacrilege issue and the consequent firings, which he says led to Panthic vote base erosion and SAD-BJP loss of power in 2017. He also believes the Badals got his nomination as Governor reversed.

What is he doing now?



Senior Dhindsa and son Parminder, an MLA and leader of SAD legislative party, had resigned from party after being suspended for anti-party activities last year. They were expelled on February 4. The two are now rallying anti-SAD groups, which split earlier, to come together.

Who’s helping them?



Politics watchers believe a section of BJP wants SAD to split and the party to go alone in the next polls rather than play second fiddle to SAD.

What does BJP say?



BJP insiders say the top leadership is averse to confronting SAD, or go alone, for it may look like an anti-minority move and compromise its own vote base. The BJP-led Centre had invested in Dhindsa by conferring Padma Bhushan on him, without referring to SAD.

Where do Dhindsa’s stand?



BJP leaders believe if Dhindsa can split SAD, it will help BJP. It does not believe the Taksalis, who were with SAD, could be of any use.

What is SAD’s stance?



Party patriarch Parkash Singh Badal had not campaigned even during election but came out for Sangrur rally on Dhindsa’s turf to pronounce his expulsion, an indicator of its desperation. However, SAD maintains such rebellion will not matter much.