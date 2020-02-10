Home Nation

IndiGo pilot suspended for three months for threatening wheelchair-bound senior citizen

It was found that the pilot-in-command "insisted" on an apology letter from the passengers -- the senior citizen and her daughter -- which further delayed the matter.

Published: 10th February 2020 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Indigo

File Image of an Indigo Aircraft for representational purposes. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday suspended an IndiGo captain for three months for "intimidating and threatening" a wheelchair-bound senior citizen in a Chennai-Bengaluru flight on January 13, an official said.

During the investigation, it was found that the pilot-in-command "insisted" on an apology letter from the passengers -- the senior citizen and her daughter -- which further delayed the matter, detaining them for approximately 75 minutes after the deboarding began at the Bengaluru airport.

"It was established that the pilot-in-command's attitude towards the wheelchair-bound senior citizen passenger was intimidating, threatening and lacked compassion. The DGCA has suspended his license for a period of three months," the official added.

Independent journalist Supriya Unni Nair, who had asked for a wheelchair for her 75-year-old mother after landing in Bengaluru on January 13 night, had narrated the incident in multiple tweets.

According to Nair's tweets, the cabin crew stated that they do not have access to a wheelchair assistance.

Seeing the commotion on this issue, the pilot-in-command came in between, misbehaving and threatening Nair and her mother with jail, Nair had said.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote on Twitter on January 14, "I requested my office to contact IndiGo as soon as I saw the tweet by Ms Supriya Unni Nair about the pilot's behaviour with her & her 75-year-old mother in need of wheelchair assistance."

"The airline has informed Ministry of Civil Aviation that the pilot has been off-rostered pending full enquiry," he added.

On Monday, the DGCA official said their investigation found that the captain threatened Nair and her mother by saying they will be handed over to the CISF and a police case will be registered against them for "unruly behaviour".

"The pilot exhibited aggression towards the lady passengers in his dealings while disregarding the fact that the elderly passenger required wheelchair assistance," the official added.

The investigation found that the captain's actions led to "avoidable detention" of a wheelchair-bound passenger.

"He exhibited lack of ability in managing threat and error situation, especially when he was to operate another commercial flight after a short duration," the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indigo DGCA
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp