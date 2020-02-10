Home Nation

Jharkhand CM Soren to start two-day marathon review meet today

Published: 10th February 2020 09:38 AM

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren listens to problems of public in Ranchi.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren listens to problems of public in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: To review the works done by the erstwhile BJP government in Jharkhand, the newly-elected Chief Minister Hemant Soren will hold a two-day marathon meeting with all department heads at Project Building in Ranchi on February 10 and 11. 

In an official communiqué issued by CMO, direction has been passed to all department heads to be present in the meeting with powerpoint presentation of the works done in last five years during the tenure of former CM Raghubar Das.    

Sources in the state government said that a thorough review of developmental schemes, works done in the last five years and pending projects will be done during the marathon meeting called by CM Soren with main focus on the developmental works reaching on the ground.

“It is believed to be the first foot forward towards ending non-essential schemes due to the dearth of funds as the chief minister has repeatedly been saying that financial condition of the state is really in bad shape and a white paper will be released soon so that people could know what this government has inherited from the previous regime,” said sources in the state government. 

The CMO has sought all information like name of schemes being carried out by state and Centre, ratio of contributions made by Centre and state, schemes target group, allotments received in last five years, physical developments with total income and expenses along with the details of monitoring done in this regard. Department secretaries have also been asked to come with all details of the activities.

Schemes on hold

Almost all tenders, awarded earlier to the contractors, have been cancelled and officials have been directed not to start new schemes. all schemes related to roads and bridges have also been put on hold.

