Lok Sabha Speaker cautions Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra against making undue remarks during debates

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday cautioned TMC member Mahua Moitra against making undue remarks during debates and casting aspersions on the chair's impartiality during proceedings of the House.

The Speaker's comments came after Moitra made certain remarks on the chair after she was not given an opportunity to ask a supplementary question on the country's growth rate during the Question Hour.

"Honourable member, please don't make undue comments and that too when sitting in someone else's seat. Whether I am impartial or not, the House will decide," he said, expressing his displeasure over Moitra's comments which was not audible in the din.

As the West Bengal MP rose to say something again, Birla said she was again making undue comments.

Then the Speaker told TMC leader of the House Sudip Bandyopadhyay to advice his party MP, Moitra, to behave and not to make undue comments during proceedings of the House and that too sitting in someone else's seat.

Bandyopadhyay responded to the Speaker's request by saying Moitra was a first time MP and he would convey Birla's words.

"Sir, she is a first time MP, she is very jovial and very promising. I will definitely convey your message to her but you too kindly bless her," he said.