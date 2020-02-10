Mamata takes a leaf out of Kejriwal book, says Bengal homes to get 75 units free power 

Home Nation

Finance minister Amit Mitra announced schemes for the ST community under which a monthly pension of Rs 1000 will be given to people who are above 60 years.

Published: 10th February 2020

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

By PTI

KOLKATA: Taking a leaf out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's book on pro-people schemes, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced free electricity for consumers with quarterly consumption up to 75 units.

Announcing the budget in state Assembly, state finance minister Amit Mitra also announced 'Bandhu Prakalpa' scheme for SC category and 'Jai Johar' for the ST community under which a monthly pension of Rs 1000 will be given to people belonging to these communities who are above 60 years.

Earlier, Banerjee held a cabinet meeting ahead of the presentation of the Budget 2020-21 in the state assembly on Monday. She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the union government to work together with opposition parties and refrain from the "politics of vendetta" to revive the economy.

"Everybody should work together to improve the economic condition. If needed Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak to the opposition parties," the TMC supremo said at a post-budget press conference.

The budget is the last full budget before the crucial 2021 state assembly polls.

Banerjee referred to the recent comments by RBI on the state of the economy and said the union government should look after it, instead of being busy in the politics of hatred.

"Whatever RBI is saying is a sensitive matter. The union government should look after the economy, instead of being busy in the politics of hatred. The prime minister should take everybody along, if needed hold discussions with opposition parties," Banerjee said, while urging the union government to refrain from the "politics of vendetta".

The Union government nowadays does not consult states before taking any decision, Banerjee alleged.

The state Budget presented today is a pro-people budget keeping in mind the needs of the people, she asserted.

