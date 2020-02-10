Nagpur man held for sexually harassing his four-year-old daughter
The action against the 37-year-old accused was taken based on a complaint lodged by his wife, an inspector of Kanhan Police Station said.
Published: 10th February 2020 12:23 AM | Last Updated: 10th February 2020 12:23 AM
NAGPUR: A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing his nearly four-year-old daughter at their residence in Nagpur, police said.
"The accused works at a beer bar. The incident occurred on Saturday when the minor was playing in the drawing-room of their house when her mother was busy in some other work," the official said.
After the incident, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint against her husband, he added.
The accused has been booked under IPC section 354 (A) (1) (sexual harassment) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.