Nagpur man held for sexually harassing his four-year-old daughter

By PTI

NAGPUR: A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing his nearly four-year-old daughter at their residence in Nagpur, police said.

The action against the 37-year-old accused was taken based on a complaint lodged by his wife, an inspector of Kanhan Police Station said.

"The accused works at a beer bar. The incident occurred on Saturday when the minor was playing in the drawing-room of their house when her mother was busy in some other work," the official said.

After the incident, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint against her husband, he added.

The accused has been booked under IPC section 354 (A) (1) (sexual harassment) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.