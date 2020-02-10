Home Nation

Two CRPF men killed, five injured in Chhattisgarh encounter

The deceased have been identified as constable Vikas from Banda in Uttar Pradesh and constable Purnanand Sahu from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh.

Published: 10th February 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF

Image of CRPF men used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Two jawans of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) — a special unit of CRPF, were killed and five others seriously injured in a fierce gunfight with the Maoists near Irapalli in the interior areas of strife-torn Bijapur district, about 400 km south of Raipur, on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as constable Vikas from Banda in Uttar Pradesh and constable Purnanand Sahu from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh. Deputy commandant of the CRPF is among the injured. 

In an exchange of fire, the troopers shot dead a Maoist and recovered a weapon from the spot.

“Based on an intelligence input, a team of CoBRA unit from 204th battalion was out on an anti-Maoist operation. Close to Pamed in south Bijapur, the Maoists opened fire resulting in an encounter. The attack was swiftly retaliated but unfortunately, we lost our two jawans. A body of Maoist was recovered from the gunbattle site”, said the CRPF spokesperson B C Patra. The forces believed the casualties of the Maoists could be more.

Efforts were on to airlift the injured five personnel to Raipur for immediate medical attention. “Owing to bad weather conditions, there was some delay in airlifting the jawans by chopper”, a local police officer said.

There was no information available from the Chhattisgarh police on whether the additional forces were rushed to the area to carry out an intensive search operation after the gunbattle. 

Bijapur is among the seven districts of conflict zone of Bastar in south Chhattisgarh affected by the Maoists violence.
 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Maoist encounter Bijapur
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp