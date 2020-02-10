Home Nation

UP school principal suspended after students made to lug heavy sacks of foodgrain

The district administration had on Friday ordered a probe after a video showing primary school students lugging heavy sacks of foodgrain onto a handcart.

Published: 10th February 2020 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 04:27 PM

By PTI

BALLIA: The principal of a government school was on Monday suspended for allegedly making students lug heavy sacks of foodgrain onto a handcart and transport them to a state-run school here from the house of a ration shop owner.

"Alok Kumar Yadav, principal of upper primary school, in Chanwari village in Gadwara block here has been suspended for allegedly maligning the image of the department by asking students to carry foodgrain to school," Basic Siksha Adhikari Shiv Narain Singh said.

The district administration had on Friday ordered a probe after a video showing primary school students lugging heavy sacks of foodgrain onto a handcart and transporting them to a government school here went viral on social media.

District Magistrate Hari Pratap Shahi had ordered the inquiry after eight students of class VI were seen in the purported video hauling as many sacks of foodgrain from the house of a ration shop owner and taking them on a handcart to the upper primary school.

Principal Alok Kumar Yadav had told reporters, "As the person who operates the cart was not available, the help of students was taken".

