3 cops booked, inquiry ordered after Kolkata man dies in police custody

By PTI

KOLKATA: Three policemen were booked and departmental proceedings initiated against them following the death of a man in police custody in Kolkata, officials said on Tuesday.

Rajkumar Shaw (53), who was detained for interrogation at Sinthee police station in connection with a theft case, died in custody on Monday evening.

His family members alleged that Shaw died due to torture by policemen.

The police, however, denied the charges and said Shaw was ill and died due to cardiac arrest.

Shaw's relatives then ransacked the police station and also lodged a complaint against the policemen.

Following this, a departmental inquiry was ordered against two sub-inspectors and a sergeant, who have been 'closed' -- taken off active police duty.

A petition was also filed in the high court, seeking a CBI probe into the death.

Appearing for the state government, additional advocate general Abhratosh Majumder said that "a specific case has been started".

However, officials were tight-lipped about the charges pressed against the policemen.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed the government to submit an action taken report and the post- mortem report on February 25, the next date of hearing of the petition.

Shaw was detained for questioning on Monday morning on the basis of information provided by a woman who was in police custody in a theft case.

The woman had said that she sold the stolen items to Shaw, police sources said.

"Around 6 pm he suddenly fell unconscious. He was rushed to the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," a police officer said.

The BJP claimed that Shaw was a party member.

BJP state general secretary Raju Banerjee along with party workers staged a protest at Sinthie More, following which they were detained.