Home Nation

Assam to hold census to identify people from certain Muslim communities

Official sources said the proposed census was not aimed at finding out if people belonging to the communities in question are “Khilonjia” (indigenous).

Published: 11th February 2020 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

NPR, census

Image for representation (File photo | AP)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government will carry out a headcount exercise of people belonging to certain Muslim communities, similar to the population census.

The state’s Welfare of Minorities and Development Department on Tuesday convened a meeting with some Muslim organisations and other stakeholders and finalised the plan.

Official sources said the proposed census was not aimed at finding out if people belonging to the communities in question are “Khilonjia” (indigenous).

“Initially, the plan was to identify the state’s indigenous Muslims. However, the organisations, which attended the meeting, suggested that the exercise should be community-based and not religion-based,” the state’s Minority Development Board chairman, Mominul Aowal, told this newspaper.

He said the survey would cover communities such as Goria, Moria, Deshi and Jola.

“The Budget declaration had made mention of a community called Ujani. It has been removed from the scheme of things as it is similar to Deshi community. Similarly, the Syed community is similar to Goria and hence it has been removed,” Awal said.

He said they had suggested to the state government to exclude the Maimal community of southern Assam’s Barak Valley. The government will separately think of the Maimals as well as Pangal and Kachari Muslims of Barak Valley, he said.

“The state’s Home, Revenue and Minorities Development Department will be involved in the entire house-to-house exercise. There will be some members from the organisations which attended Tuesday’s meeting. Through the census, families and people will be listed,” Awal explained.

Some minority organisations such as opposition party All India United Democratic Front and All Assam Minority Students’ Union had on Monday criticised the state government. They alleged the move to identify “indigenous Muslims” was a ploy to divide the state’s Muslims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam Muslims in Assam Assam census
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp