ATS seizes Pakistani passport from 1993 Mumbai blast accused Munaf Halari Moosa

Moosa was arrested on Sunday while he was moving to Dubai, Gujarat Police said on Monday.

Published: 11th February 2020 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Pakistani passport. (Photo| AFP)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: A Pakistani passport was seized from the possession of Munaf Halari Moosa, accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, who was arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) at the Mumbai airport.

Moosa was arrested on Sunday while he was moving to Dubai, Gujarat Police said on Monday.

READ HERE | Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad arrests 1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused

"We have arrested Mumbai serial blasts accused Munaf Halari Moosa from Mumbai Airport yesterday. He was going to Dubai. We have recovered a Pakistani passport from his possession," KK Patel, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gujarat ATS told media.

Moosa was also accused in a drug trafficking case worth Rs 1,500 crores, which was busted last year.

On March 12, 1993, a series of 13 bomb explosions shook Mumbai, killing over 250 people.

