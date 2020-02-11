Daughter Iltija may take legal route to challenge Mehbooba Mufti’s PSA detention

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Iltija Mufti is considering to legally challenge the Public Safety Act (PSA) invoked by the Jammu and Kashmir government against her mother and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Mehbooba, 60, was booked under the stringent Act on February 6 after remaining under preventive detention for six months.

Under PSA, a person can be detained without trial for three months and detention can be extended up to two years.

“We are looking into legal options to challenge the PSA detention of my mother (Mehbooba),” Iltija said, adding she managed to get a copy of the PSA dossier of her detained mother.PDP insiders said Iltija may challenge the PSA detention in the apex court on the grounds that charges are “frivolous and vague”.

They said the party cannot challenge the PSA detention because it is an individual case, which can be taken up by Mehbooba or her family.

“The subject is referred for her dangerous and insidious machinations and usurping profile and nature by the masses as “Daddy’s girl” and ‘Kota Rani’ based on profile of historical medieval queen of Kashmir, who rose to power by virtue of undertaking intrigues ranging from poisoning of her opponents to poniarding,” reads PSA dossier.

In an apparent reference to PSA dossier calling Mehbooba as “Daddy’s girl”, Iltija tweeted, “Not unusual that she adored, respected & loved her father. They had an unshakable bond & were each other’s closest confidante. Which is why she honoured Mufti Sahab's commitment.”

NC MP’s son booked under the stringent Act

The Jammu and Kashmir government booked Hilal Akbar Lone, senior National Conference leader and son of party’s Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Akbar Lone under stringent Public Safet Act (PSA). He is the 7th mainstream leader to be booked under PSA.

Hilal Akbar Lone, who was under detention at MLA hostel in Srinagar, was booked under PSA today.

Hilal was not shifted to any other government quarter after his booking under PSA. Hilal’s father Mohammad Akbar Lone is senior NC leader and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla-Kupwara seat in North Kashmir.

Among the 7 leaders booked under PSA so far include former CMs Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and two PDP leaders Sartaj Madni and Naeem Akhter and two NC leaders Ali Mohammed Sagar and Hilal Ahmad Lone.